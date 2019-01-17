EC directs probe into 'fake news' of LS polls schedule

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Delhi chief electoral officer to ask the city police to investigate the "fake news" of Lok Sabha poll schedule being circulated on social media. The CEO has also been asked to seek action against unnamed persons and entities under relevant laws to prevent rumour mongering, official sources said here.PTI NAB RT
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today