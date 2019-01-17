scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

EC directs probe into 'fake news' of LS polls schedule

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Delhi chief electoral officer to ask the city police to investigate the "fake news" of Lok Sabha poll schedule being circulated on social media. The CEO has also been asked to seek action against unnamed persons and entities under relevant laws to prevent rumour mongering, official sources said here.PTI NAB RT

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos