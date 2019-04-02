EC gets report on Adityanath's 'Modiji ki sena' comment; examining it

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday received a factual report on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's reported remarks referring to the Indian Army as 'Modiji ki sena' and has started examining it to ascertain whether it violated the model code of conduct.The district magistrate of Ghaziabad has furnished a report in this regard. "It is under examination," official sources said."Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modiji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. (Congress leaders would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullets and bombs). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' to refer to Masood Azhar to encourage terrorism," Adityanath said at an election rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday.The BJP leader was campaigning for sitting MP and Union minister V K Singh.The Election Commission had on March 19 asked political parties to "desist" from indulging in any propaganda involving actions taken by defence forces during their Lok Sabha poll campaigns.The advisory came days after the poll panel asked parties and their candidates against using pictures of defence force personnel in their campaign material. "...parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces," it had said.Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas had Monday said he would approach the Election Commission against Adityanath for his remarks and claimed that many veterans and those in service were upset over it. PTI NAB NAB SOMSOM