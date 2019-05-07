EC gets report on PM Modi's 'corrupt no. 1' remark against Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh Tuesday submitted his report to the Election Commission on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reported remarks describing Rajiv Gandhi "corrupt number one".The report, which included transcript of the speech and its audio and video recording was sent to the commission Tuesday evening.Sources in CEO's office said prima facie, the comments of the prime minister have not been found violative of the model code. But officials there refused to go on record pointing that the EC will take a decision on the issue based on various provisions of the model code and other related rules.The report was sought after the Congress Monday approached the EC against the remarks.At a rally in Uttar Pradesh Saturday, Modi targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'bhrashtachari' no 1 (corrupt number 1)." PTI NAB NAB NSDNSD