EC issues show cause notice to Srinagar Mayor for poll code violation

Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) The election authorities Friday issued a show cause notice to Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu allegedly for violating the Model code of Conduct (MCC) by distributing mobile phones among corporators of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation. The notice issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner K S Sidha, who is the Nodal officer, MCC, for Srinagar parliamentary constituency, came after a complaint by Showkat Ahmad Mir, chief polling agent of the National Conference candidate, to the Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir. "Whereas, the complaint stands filed that you have distributed smart mobile phones among the SMC corporators and while monitoring the social media it stands verified, the status of which you have uploaded on your Twitter handle @Mayor of Srinagar," the notice said. Sidha directed Mattu to immediately deposit all the smart phones distributed among the SMC corporators in the nodal officer's office and explain about his conduct. PTI SSB CK