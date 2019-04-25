EC letting Modi violate model code: Mayawati

/R Lucknow, Apr 25 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Thursday accused the Election Commission of ignoring the alleged model code violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "PM Modi is moving about freely despite facing numerous serious allegations of the model code of conduct violation, thanks to the ECI. That's why he has started crossing the limit as far as respect for women is concerned. Hasn't the BJP/RSS imposed a lajawab neta upon the country?" Mayawati asked. In another tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for asking who is the prime ministerial face of the Opposition. "Why is the BJP & co. repeatedly insulting masses by claiming that the Opposition lacked leadership for the post of the Prime Minister? Who after Nehru was the arrogant question asked earlier too. But people gave a befitting reply to all this nonsense and will surely give another one shortly," the BSP chief added. PTI SAB RDKHMB