EC may not prevent release of Modi biopic

New Delhi Apr 3 (PTI) The Election Commission is unlikely to prevent the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and may leave it to the CBFC to take a call on the issue, poll panel sources said Wednesday.Opposition parties including the Congress, had alleged the film will give undue advantage to the BJP in electioneering and its release should be deferred till the elections are over.The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls begin on April 11 and end on May 19. The model code of conduct, which among other things, calls for an even-playing field for all parties and candidates, came into force on March 10 when the elections were announced.There is a view in the Commission that the Central Board of Film Certification is the competent authority to decide on the matter.'PM Narendra Modi' is scheduled to be released on April 5, a week before the phase one polling date. A poll panel functionary pointed to at least two Supreme Court rulings on release of movies. In one of the rulings, the SC had directed the West Bengal government to ensure that the screening of satirical film Bhobishyoter Bhoot is not obstructed.The movie was critical of the state chief minister."We also have to see the latest Delhi High court ruling which said the biopic screening should be decided by EC," he said, adding the model code is silent on films and it was a grey area.He said the Election Commission has to keep the court verdicts in mind.There were reports that the release of the film has been delayed by a week to April 12, but there was no confirmation.The Commission, however, is yet to announce its decision on the issue, officially. The Commission had earlier sent a notice to the makers of the film following a meeting with a Congress delegation, which sought a ban on its release ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Bombay High Court on Monday had disposed of a plea seeking deferment of the release of the biopic. The court had said that the Election Commission will deal with the issue.