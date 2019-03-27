EC notice to BJP member for sharing 'Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon' video

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Election Commission Wednesday issued a show cause notice to a member of the BJP's National Election Committee for sharing an audio-visual advertisement titled "Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon" on social media without complying with the directions of the poll body, an official said.He said Neeraj has been directed to submit a reply within three days.The poll body said its Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) had issued a certificate dated March 16 to the BJP leader "in respect of the said advertisement subject to the exclusion of the clips depicting Army personnel". Earlier this month, the EC had directed political parties to keep the country's defence personnel out of election campaigning and not use their photographs in advertisements.PTI GVS SRY