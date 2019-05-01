scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

EC notice to Rahul for saying Modi govt enacted law allowing tribals to be shot dead

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Election Commission Wednesday issues a show-cause notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the Narendra Modi government has formulated a new law which allows tribals to be shot dead.The commission has given Gandhi 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which "it will take a decision without further reference to him".The notice has been served to him through a special messenger. PTI NAB KJKJKJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos