EC notice to Rahul for saying Modi govt enacted law allowing tribals to be shot dead

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Election Commission Wednesday issues a show-cause notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the Narendra Modi government has formulated a new law which allows tribals to be shot dead.The commission has given Gandhi 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which "it will take a decision without further reference to him".The notice has been served to him through a special messenger.