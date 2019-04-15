EC order puts pause on hate speech campaigners: Congress

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Congress Monday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to bar Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati from campaigning for 72 and 48 hours, respectively, and said the poll panel has put a pause on those trying to spread hatred through their provocative remarks.Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said he hopes that the Election Commission will continue its "even handed application unabated" howsoever high be the position the person concerned, who violates the law, occupies."The Election Commission has pushed a pause button for hate speech campaigners who thrive on vitiating the atmosphere, dividing the people. The EC has left its stereo-typed practice of sending warnings and censures which such thick-skinned people simply laugh off, collect in their bag and become repeat offender. Such people needed a clear message that you can't take advantage by repeat habitual offences," he told reporters.Singhvi said if anyone who does the same thing will suffer the same consequences and "howsoever high you may be, the law is and shall remain above you. This is the majesty of the law"."It is excellent start and it has happened on a Congress argument on a Congress delegation and we hope and trust that this even handed application will continue unabated howsoever high be the position the person concerned occupies," he said."I can predict with confidence that if the EC sticks to this principle stand, is bold enough, is absolutely fearless and unequivocal in sending this message, every case, all these antics, sensationalism will stop in less than a week and that is the way it should be," he said.He alleged that BJP chief Amit Shah has also made equally objectionable comments, and so has Prime Minister Narendra Modi in respect to Kerala's Wayanad from where Congress president Rahul Gandhi is fighting the polls.While ordering the ban, the EC said Adityanath and Mayawati's communal remarks had the "propensity to polarise the elections". PTI SKC SKC SOMSOM