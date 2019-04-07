scorecardresearch
EC orders FIR into cash recovery in Arunachal

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Days after Rs 1.8 crore was recovered from two vehicles in Arunachal Pradesh, the Election Commission Sunday ordered poll authorities in the north eastern state to get an FIR lodged under a penal provision dealing with bribing voters. While one vehicle belonged to former MLA Dangi Perme, the other vehicle was registered in the name of a deputy secretary of state transport department. The money was recovered during raids by the Election Commission's expenditure monitoring committee. In a letter to state chief electoral officer, the EC directed him to get an FIR registered under section 171 C and D of the Indian Penal Code dealing with bribing of voters. The state goes to Lok Sabha polls on April 11. PTI NAB INDIND

