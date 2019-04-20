EC orders transfer of Malda police chief

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Election Commission Saturday ordered the transfer of the Malda police chief in West Bengal, just days ahead of the April 23 Lok Sabha polls in the district. The Commission asked the state government to shunt out Arnab Ghosh as SP, Malda, and replace him with Ajoy Prasad, who is heading a state armed police battalion.The EC also made it clear to the state government that Ghosh should not be put on election duty.Malda goes to polls on April 23 in phase three of Lok Sabha elections.Recently, when the poll watchdog had transferred some senior police officials, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accused it of working as a "tool" of the BJP-led government at the Centre.Rejecting the allegation, the EC had said it was well within its rights to transfer officials during election period. PTI NAB TIRTIR