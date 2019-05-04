EC refuses to approve Delhi govt's decision to declare holiday on Parshuram Jayanti

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Delhi government Saturday said the Election Commission has refused to approve its decision to declare a public holiday on Parshuram Jayanti on May 7. According to a Delhi government spokesperson, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted the demand of several social organisations and granted approval for a public holiday on this occasion. Delhi, which sends seven MPs to Parliament, goes to polls on May 12. "The Election Commission has declined to approve the Delhi government's decision to declare a public holiday on Parshuram Jayanti on 7th May," he said in a statement. It is regrettably informed that the EC refused to allow the implementation of the government's decision, it stated. PTI BUN AMP KJ