EC replaces Kolkata police commissioner, 3 other Bengal top cops

Kolkata, Apr 5 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday night transferred Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Gyanwant Singh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.Dr Rajesh Kumar, ADG, Pollution Control Board, was made the new Kolkata top cop, while the poll body named Natarajan Ramesh Babu, ADG and IGP, Operations, as the Bidhannagar police commissioner, an EC letter addressed to the West Bengal chief secretary said.It also named Avannu Ravindranath, DC (Airport Division) of Bidhannagar, as the new superintendent of police of Birbhum and appointed Srihari Pandey, DC KAP, 3rd Battalion as the superintendent of police of Diamond Harbour.The direction of the commission was to be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report in respect to the joining of the transferred officers was needed to be sent within the next 24 hours.The EC, in its letter to the chief secretary, also directed that the present incumbent officers being shifted should not be involved by the state government in any election-related duty. PTI SCH IJT