EC replaces observer for Rajasthan's Kishangarh seat

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) replaced its general observer for one of Rajasthan's Assembly seats Tuesday as it found his presentation on poll preparedness "unsatisfactory", a senior functionary of the poll panel said.The commission replaced Kanwaljeet Singh Cheema with P N Sridhar as the general observer for the Kishangarh Assembly seat in Ajmer, the functionary said.He said Cheema's presentation on poll preparedness at a review meeting held by the EC via video-conferencing Monday was found to be "unsatisfactory".Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7.