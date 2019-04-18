EC seeks report on I-T dept's seizure of 'bribe' cash in TN

New Delhi Apr 17 (PTI) Against the backdrop of the Income Tax department seizing cash allegedly meant to bribe voters in Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission Wednesday sought a detailed report from poll authorities there."Once the report is received, we will take a considered view. A decision can even be taken on election day," an official said.The Income-Tax Department Wednesday seized Rs 1.48 crore cash stashed allegedly by supporters of TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK party to bribe voters in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, where an assembly bypoll is scheduled Thursday. PTI NAB ANBANB