EC seeks report on Naxal attack

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Election Commission is learnt to have sought an "immediate" report from the Chhattisgarh government and the poll authorities on the Naxal attack in the state's Dantewada district which left five persons, including a BJP MLA, dead. Sources in the poll panel here said the state government as well as the chief electoral officer have been asked to "immediately" submit a report. The Commission would then analyse the situation, they said. Dantewada falls in the Bastar Lok Sabha seat which will go to polls in the first phase on Thursday. The state will go for polls in three phases -- April 11, 18 and 23. BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were Tuesday killed when their convoy was attacked by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, days before the first-phase elections in the state, police said. The incident occurred at Shyamagiri hills when the MLA's convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from the Bacheli area, which is about 450 km from state capital Raipur. The Naxalites blew up a vehicle in the convoy with an IED and opened fire at the occupants, killing the MLA and four security personnel, police officials said. PTI NAB AQS