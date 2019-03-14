EC should ensure level-playing field for free and fair elections: AAP candidate

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday that the Election Commission should ensure a "level-playing field" for free and fair elections, after the poll panel directed removal or covering of pictures of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the words 'aam aadmi' from government websites and projects. AAP candidate from South Delhi Lok Sabha seats Raghav Chadha has written to the Chief Electoral Officer and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures are used under various pretexts and must be subjected to the same standards and regulations as are being imposed on Kejriwal. In his written reply to EC, Chadha said: "It is essential that if a level playing field is ensured, the directions ought to be issued across the board, to all parties. It is pertinent to point out that directions ought to be issued only in such a manner, to ensure free and fair elections." In its order, the Election Commission had directed removal or covering of pictures, especially of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the words 'aam aadmi', citing deference to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha election. PTI UZM SMNSMN