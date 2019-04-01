scorecardresearch
EC should take action against Modi for communally-charged speeches: Yechury

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said the Election Commission (EC) should take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose speeches he alleged were "communally charged".In a tweet, the Left leader, who had earlier raised objections to Modi's address to the nation on the successful trial of a satellite terming it as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, demanded action from the poll watchdog."The intemperate, communally charged and divisive speech of Modi is in blatant violation of the Indian Constitution, let alone the Model Code of Conduct. It is incumbent upon the Election Commission to initiate strictest disciplinary action promptly," Yechury tweeted. PTI ASG RC

