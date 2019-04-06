EC show cause to govt school principal for allowing poll meet on premises

Bikaner, Apr 6 (PTI) The election commission Saturday issued a showcause notice to a government school principal here for allegedly allowing the local MLA to organise an election meeting on the premises on the pretext of a Holi get-together.District Election Officer Kumarpal Gautam served the notice to the principal of the government middle school at Madiya village of the Nokha town, asking him to file a response within 24 hours.It is alleged that the principal allowed Nokha BJP MLA Biharilal Bishnoi to organise an election meeting on the pretext of the get-together on the Holi day, March 21.A video of the said event later circulated on social media platforms.On Friday, a local resident filed a complaint with the election officer alleging that the government school premises was used for a poll meeting. It is also alleged that the election meeting was organised without taking prior requisite permission in view of the imposition of the model code of conduct. After the complaint was received, Gautam issued the notice on Saturday. PTI COR AG TIRTIR