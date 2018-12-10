EC to CEOs on counting: Give signed round-wise results to candidates, media

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Ahead of counting of votes in five states which went to polls recently, the Election Commission has reminded the chief electoral officers that round-wise results should be shared with the candidates without fail. Reminding the CEOs of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana of its April 2014 instructions, it said the observer and returning officers will sign the candidate-wise results for the round after checking everything. They will "ensure that the results of that round of counting of votes are immediately displayed prominently on the blackboard/whiteboard", the poll panel said in its December 7 letter. "It should also be announced through public address system. A copy of the round's results should be shared with all candidates/agents after completion of that round. A copy of the printout should be given to media room for information of press..." it said. The poll panel said next round of counting should start only after all tables of previous rounds have finished counting and the result of that round has been posted on the whiteboard. Sources in the commission said such a move would help in preventing confusion and ally fears that unfair means have been adopted. The counting takes place Tuesday. PTI NAB AAR