EC to seek factual report from poll authorities in Maharashtra over PM's Wardha speech

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Election Commission is learnt to have sought a factual report from poll authorities in Maharashtra on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Wardha following a complaint from the Congress. The Congress Friday moved the EC against Modi's speech in Wardha city in which he said the opposition party was "scared" to field its leaders from constituencies where majority dominates, alleging that the comments were "hateful and divisive". "A factual report has been sought from the chief electoral officer of Maharashtra," a source said Friday. PTI NAB SNESNE

