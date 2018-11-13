ECI registers political party's full name and not abbreviation: Poll panel tells HC

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it registers political parties by their full name and not by abbreviations.The poll panel's submission came on a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party against the ECI's decision to reject its objection against registration of the 'Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)' as a political party.The Aam Aadmi Party has sought de-registration of the new party on the grounds that their abbreviation would be the same -- AAP -- which could confuse voters.The ECI's counsel submitted before the high court that the panel registers political parties by their full names and not by abbreviations, so there would not be any confusion.Justice C Hari Shankar listed the matter for further hearing on February 22 next year after the counsel for 'Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)' sought time to file its response to the plea and the Aam Aadmi Party's advocate also prayed for time to file rejoinder to the ECI's reply.The ECI, in its affidavit, gave a list of various parties which have similar abbreviations and said when the Aam Aadmi Party was registered in 2013, there was already another party registered with the same abbreviation.The petition, filed through advocate Anupam Srivastava, has claimed that the new party's name was sounded similar and that could confuse voters.The Aam Aadmi Party has sought quashing of the ECI's July 16 order rejecting its objection against registration of Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) as a political party under provisions of the Representation of People Act. PTI SKV HMP SKV ANBANB