ECI to visit Haryana to review poll preparedness

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) The Election Commission of India will visit poll-bound Haryana on Wednesday to take stock of the preparedness of the state's administrative and security machineries for the assembly elections on October 21.During the two-day visit, Chief Election Commissioner along with election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra will be holding a series of meetings with various stake-holders, including the state's chief electoral officer, police and the representatives of various political parties, an official statement said.The Commission will meet political parties on Wednesday, it added.The meeting with political parties' representatives would be followed by another meeting with the state's chief electoral officer and nodal officers in the evening, the statement said.On October 10, the Election Commission will have a meeting with the divisional commissioners of the state, district election officers, the additional director general of police, the inspector generals of police of various ranges and superintendents of police to discuss various issues pertaining to the polls.The Commission will also hold a meeting with Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora.Haryana goes to polls on October 21. Results will be declared on October 24.