Eco-friendly international marathon held in Mount Abu

Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) Nearly 2,500 members from various countries participated in an eco-friendly international marathon held at Mount Abu in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Monday.The marathon, organised by spiritual organisation Brahma Kumari, started in the morning from Abu road and covered 21 km in over one hour.Secretary of the organisation Mrityunjay said it was an eco-friendly marathon where no plastic was used.The participants were from India, Canada, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nepal and other countries.Former deputy chief whip and Congress leader Ratan Devasi, chairman of Mount Abu municipality Suresh Thinger and others were present in the event. PTI SDA CK