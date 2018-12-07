Eco-friendly vehicles for tourists to ride around Mansar Lake

/R Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Tourists will now be able to enjoy a ride around the Mansar lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on battery-operated cars, officials said. Three battery-operated cars has been introduced by the state Wildlife Protection Department as part of its eco-tourism promotion campaign and ensuring a healthy environment at the most-visited tourist place in the Jammu region, the officials said. The department has procured the eco-friendly vehicles that will keep a check on carbon footprints and allow the tourists to enjoy a ride around the lake, which is, otherwise, very difficult because of its long distance. The initiative would surely go a long way in boosting the tourism at this important tourist destination in Jammu division, K Vijay Kumar, the adviser to Governor Satya Pal Malik, said, while inaugurating the vehicles. PTI ABHMB