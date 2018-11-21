Ecogreen Energy top brass quit, Global CEO Charles Zhang to see India operation

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Singapore-listed CJE group arm Ecogreen Energy said Wednesday its managing director Rakesh Agarwal and CEO Ankit Agarwal have resigned from their posts and group's Global CEO Charles Zhang will take charge of India operations. The board in its meeting Wednesday has decided to change its top management in India, a company statement said. The company runs three three large integrated solid waste management projects in India, covering entire cities of Gurugram, Faridabad, Lucknow and Gwalior. The decision to change management has come amid various complaints related to day to day operations of the company, especially waste collection. The company said its Managing Director Rakesh Agarwal and CEO Ankit Agarwal have resigned from their positions giving way to the new management to take over. The board has recommended Charles Zhang, Global CEO to take up additional charge as Managing Director of India operations. Ecogreen provides door-to-door waste collection service from over 2 million households, its transportation to the landfill sites for further management. Recently there were a lot of complaints related to day to day operations of the company, especially waste collection, it added.Being leaders in waste management, we have seen success across the globe. We see India having a big potential in waste to energy segment. We are confident of repeating our success in India as well. My primary task will be to set up a robust and transparent system that will further strengthen our existing operations to win the trust of our stakeholders, Charles Zhang said. We assure residents that their problems will be resolved and this decision will have no impact on our commitment to the users. We promise that all problems will be managed to a 100 per cent satisfaction within next three months. We request for support from all and commit to leave no stone unturned in improving the current system, added Zhang. The Ecogreen Energy Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited (CJE). The CJE is worlds leading Waste to Energy Company listed on Singapore Stock Exchange. PTI KKS MR