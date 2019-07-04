scorecardresearch
Economic Survey pegs economic growth at 7 pc for FY20

(Eds: Correcting para 3) New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The government Thursday pegged the growth rate for the current fiscal at 7 per cent, marginally up from the five-year low of 6.8 per cent recorded in the previous fiscal. According to the Economic Survey for 2018-19, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha, "real GDP growth for the year 2019-20 is projected at 7 per cent reflecting a recovery in the economy after a deceleration in the growth momentum throughout 2018-19." The fiscal deficit estimate for 2018-19 has been retained at 3.4 per cent of the GDP, same as projected in the interim Budget. PTI JD DP CSANSANS

