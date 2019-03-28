Economist Jean Dreze taken into 'preventive custody' for organising meeting without permission

Ranchi, Mar 28 (PTI) Noted economist Jean Dreze was taken into "preventive custody" on Thursday for allegedly organising a meeting without permission, police said.A senior police officer told PTI that the Belgian-born economist, now an Indian citizen, was addressing a meeting in Garhwa district in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. "Dreze was taken into preventive custody for addressing a meeting at Bishanpura in Garwha district, about which the local administration had no information," he said. PTI PVR RMS AQSAQS