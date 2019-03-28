scorecardresearch
Economist Jean Dreze taken into 'preventive custody' for organising meeting without permission

Ranchi, Mar 28 (PTI) Noted economist Jean Dreze was taken into "preventive custody" on Thursday for allegedly organising a meeting without permission, police said.A senior police officer told PTI that the Belgian-born economist, now an Indian citizen, was addressing a meeting in Garhwa district in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. "Dreze was taken into preventive custody for addressing a meeting at Bishanpura in Garwha district, about which the local administration had no information," he said. PTI PVR RMS AQSAQS

