Economy derailed, train of recession coming full throttle: Rahul

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Dubbing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "incompetent", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the country's economy has derailed and the "train of recession" is coming full throttle."Mr PM, the economy has derailed and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. If your incompetent FM is telling you there is light, trust me it's the train of recession coming at full throttle," he said on Twitter.He cited a media report which claimed that India's economic slowdown is showing no signs of abating, with a sizeable number of indicators of domestic demand still flashing in the red in June. PTI SKC SKC TIRTIR