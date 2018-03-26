Economy to double to $5 tn by 2025; no risk to inflation target: Finmin

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) India is on track to doubling the size of its economy to USD 5 trillion by 2025, the finance ministry said today while asserting that the inflation target set by the Reserve Bank will not be breached. The country is well poised to click a growth rate of 7-8 per cent and with focus on start-ups, MSMEs and infrastructure investment it can step on to higher growth pedestal, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said. "I think it is very reasonable to expect, if the economy remains focused on producing goods and services and generate demands for next 7-8 years...we can achieve the level of USD 5 trillion of economy by 2025. Thats the reasonably set goal," Garg said at the CII Global Industry Associations Summit. Indias GDP in value terms currently stands at USD 2.5 trillion -- making it the sixth largest economy in the world. With regard to inflation, Garg said its trajectory is well within the RBIs target of 4 per cent, plus/minus 2 per cent. "We have been extremely successful in adhering to that (inflation target) and going forward also I dont see any major risk in not adhering to that," Garg said. The wholesale price index based inflation fell to a 7 month low of 2.48 per cent. The consumer price based retail inflation was also at 4 month low of 4.44 per cent in February. The RBI takes into account retail inflation while formulating its monetary policy. In its last policy in February it kept interest rates unchanged citing inflationary concerns. "The macro economic factors, including inflation, I dont see any risk to our USD 5 trillion economy target. We have very stable inflation," Garg said. PTI JD PRS SA