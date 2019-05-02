ECS expects India revenue to cross Rs 100-cr mark in 3 years

(Eds: Minor edits) New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Taiwan-based computing device maker Elitegroup Computer Systems expects its revenue in India to cross Rs 100 crore in three years, mainly on account of growth in the mini-PC segment. "This year, we expect our growth to be in the range of 12-15 per cent. In the next three years, it should be in the range of 15-18 per cent. With this growth, we expect to cross Rs 100 crore in two-three years," Rajshekhar Bhatt, India country manager, Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), said on the sidelines of the company's partner meet. The company expected an 18 per cent growth in business in 2018 but could register only 7-8 per cent rise, due to shortage in processor supplies from Intel in the second half of the year which impacted its motherboard business. ECS sells motherboard and almost pocket-size mini-personal computers with Windows Professional bundled in it for around Rs 15,000 a unit in India. It also provides tablets and other computing devices to other brands in the country. "Our motherboard business has been at the same levels as it was in 2017. India has become dumping ground for some companies to dump old technologies. People fall for lower prices. We are sensitising customers on this front. Having said this, our sales of mini-PC have surged. This year, we expect to see three-fold growth in sale of mini-PC Liva," Bhatt said. He said government departments have also started discussing procurement of mini-PCs and are working on creating category for the same on the Government eMarketplace. ECS Associate Vice-President for sales division Stacy Liu said the company is in process to start manufacturing its product through third-party in India. Bhatt said through contract manufacturing, it will assist some of the original equipment makers (OEMs) who want to procure 'Made in India' product. "We will facilitate manufacturing through third-party and the entire process and product will be billed to our OEM customers," Bhatt said. PTI PRS HRSMKJ