ED arrests woman in Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested a woman in connection with its money laundering probe against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi for allegedly forging documents, officials said.Rinku Deshpande, about 45 years of age, was placed under arrest under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act this evening, they said.The Bengaluru-based woman was "not cooperating" in the probe and hence, she was arrested during questioning, the officials said.The woman had forged documents and had been shown as a tenant in one of the properties that was dealt by Mirchi, who was an aide of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, and his associates, they said.This is the fourth arrest in the case. The agency had arrested Mirchi's aide Humayun Merchant here on Monday.The central agency has arrested two others Haroun Aleem Yusuf and Ranjeet Singh Bindra for allegedly facilitating these deals in this case early this month.Senior NCP leader Praful Patel was also grilled by the ED in this case last week.Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, was alleged to be the right hand man of Dawood Ibrahim for drug trafficking and extortion.The ED has filed a criminal case against him, his family and others to probe money laundering charges for alleged illegal dealings in purchase and sale of costly real estate assets in Mumbai.The PMLA case is based on multiple Mumbai Police FIR and the ED has conducted multiple raids in this case over the last few months. PTI NES ANBANB