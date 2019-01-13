ED attaches properties of executive engineer in K'taka

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 1.92 crore of a Karnataka executive engineer under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, according to an agency press release.The ED said it initiated investigation under the act against L Raghu, an executive engineer in the national highways, based on an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta, it stated.Raghu had allegedly acquired disproportionate assets from 1987 to 2012, the release said."Investigation conducted by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) revealed that the accused has illegally acquired 11 immovable properties in Bengaluru and Mandya districts of Karnataka, while working as a public servant in various capacities," the agency said in the release.The ED said these immovable properties comprise plots, residential and commercial properties worth Rs 1.92 crore, which were generated out of proceeds of crime. Hence, they have been provisionally attached under PMLA, it said. PTI GMS AQS ANBANB