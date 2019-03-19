ED attaches Rs 2.76-cr assets in Rajasthan crude oil theft case

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The ED Tuesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 2.76 crore in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged theft of crude oil from tanker trucks of Cairn India Limited in the Rajasthan's Barmer district.The central probe agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach agricultural land and residential premises in Barmer and Jodhpur of a man identified as Bhoor Singh and others.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it filed a criminal case of money laundering after taking cognisance of four FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Rajasthan Police against Singh and his associates in an alleged case of stealing large quantities of crude oil of Cairn India Ltd which was transported in tanker trucks.The company is into oil and gas exploration.Singh and another person Gautam Rajpurohit, in connivance with tanker truck owners, drivers and helpers stole crude oil, the ED said. "The crude oil was further being sold to different buyers by generating bills in the name of firms Fly Infratech and Bhanwariya and Brothers," it said in a statement. PTI NES ANBANB