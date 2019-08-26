'ED, CBI and fear' this is new democracy, says Akhilesh; BJP asks why is he afraid

(Eds: Updating with UP BJP's reaction) Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP-led Centre on Monday, alleging that it was trying to give a new definition to democracy through the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department.The BJP hit back promptly asking why the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was afraid."Both, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate) are autonomous organisations, and those involved in corruption are being probed. Why is Akhilesh Yadav afraid?" state BJP chief Swatantradev Singh told reporters here.Singh's remarks came after Yadav said, "One should learn institutional control from the BJP. No government has done it earlier. ED, CBI and fear--this is new democracy. The BJP is trying to give a new definition to democracy through the ED and the Income Tax (department), and creating fear."These have become "new institutions" under the BJP, he told reporters at the Samajwadi Party headquarters here.Swatantradev Singh, however, alleged that corruption and crime were at their peak in the state during the rule of the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)."The entire council of ministers under the SP rule was virtually neck-deep in corruption. On the contrary, our ministers and party workers are working for the welfare of the people. For us, politics is a mission and not a business," the state BJP chief said.On Yadav's allegation that false cases are being lodged against senior SP leader Azam Khan, he said action has been taken according to law. "There is no political intervention from the BJP."The Samajwadi party chief had alleged, "In every corner of Lucknow, illegal construction is going on but no action is being taken. But a person who is running an educational institution is being framed for political reasons."Training his guns at the Yogi Adityanath government, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, saying "no investment" is coming to the state.During the Investment Summit, it was claimed that 70 lakh jobs would be created. But there is nothing on the ground, Yadav alleged."The condition of banks are not good. When investment is not coming to India, how will it come to Uttar Pradesh?" he posed.The SP chief also alleged the state government has failed on the law and order front.The state government had claimed it will not tolerate any disturbance in law and order, but incidents of murder, loot, rape and fake encounter have increased, Yadav alleged, adding, "Uttar Pradesh has got the highest number of notices from the National Human Rights Commission."In Etah, a woman was threatened that her husband would be killed in an encounter and she was raped. In Bulandshahr, a person accused of killing a policeman was garlanded and given a warm reception on his release, he said."Many a times, we feel that such a chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) should remain so that next time, we can come (to power) with majority," Yadav said.The economy is collapsing, the currency of Bangladesh has become stronger than that of India, he alleged, adding the government which promised of making the rupee stronger against the dollar has failed due to its faulty economic policies."Make in India has proved to be a flop show. The state government which initiated 'One District One Product' and other schemes could not start them on the ground," Yadav said.On the Centre abrogating provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he said over 20 days have passed since the move but people there are still "imprisoned" in their houses."Journalists should tell what is going on there. When the government decision was so good, why did it not take people into confidence? Are people happy there? Whatever happened there, can happen with you and us in the future,"Various leaders, including former BSP Minister Gura Ram, joined the SP with a number of supporters at the party headquarters. PTI NAV/ABN PTI NSDNSD