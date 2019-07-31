ED directs Karti Chidambaram to vacate Jor Bagh house

New Delhi, July 31 (PTI) The ED on Wednesday directed former Union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti to vacate his Jor Bagh house here, which was earlier attached by the agency inthe INX Media corruption case in which they are accused. The eviction notice was served on Wednesday evening following an earlier order of the Adjudicating Authority, PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), by which the attachment of the property was confirmed. The immovable property situated at 115-A block 172, Jor Bagh, New Delhi-3 was attached by the ED on October 10, last year. The attachment was later confirmed by the authority on March 29, following which the directions were given, the notice said. The case involving Rs 305 crore relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media. PTI UK RKS AAR ASH AAR