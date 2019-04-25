ED files supplementary charge sheet against O P Chautala

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Haryana chief minister O P Chautala in connection with a money laundering case. The charge sheet was filed before special judge Kamini Lau who posted the matter for consideration on May 16.The CBI had on March 26, 2010 named Chautala in a charge sheet, indicting him for allegedly possessing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore. The ED had filed a separate case based on the CBI's FIR. PTI PKS SA

