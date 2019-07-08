ED interrogates TMC leader Madan Mitra in Rose Valley scam

Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Monday interrogated senior Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra in connection with the Rose Valley scam, official sources said.This was the first time Mitra was interrogated in this connection and his statements were recorded, ED sources told PTI.He was interrogated for more than four hours.Mitra, who was the then transport minister, was arrestedin 2014 by the Central Bureau of Investigation for his alleged connection with the multi-crore Saradha ponzi scam. He served a jail term of over 21 months before getting bail.According to the ED estimates, the Rose Valley scandal is at least five times the Saradha ponzi scam. The agency had arrested its chairman Gautam Kundu and attached his assets worth Rs 2,300 crore, including hotels and resorts.Multiple charge sheets had been filed by the ED in the courts of Kolkata and Bhubaneswar. PTI DC KK SRY