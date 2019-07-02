ED moves SC against Delhi HC order in money laundering case

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate moved the Supreme Court Tuesday challenging a Delhi High Court order which allowed Antigua-based Aditya Talwar, an accused in a money laundering case, to appear through his lawyer in a lower court here.Aditya, who has not come to India so far, has been made an accused in a case in which his father Deepak Talwar is alleged to have acted as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines, causing losses to Air India.The national carrier was allegedly made to give up profit making routes and profit making timings for offshore airlines.The Delhi High Court, which is hearing Aditya's plea against the charge sheet in the money laundering case, had said on May 31 that the accused "may personally or through his counsel appear before the (trial) court till the next date.""We will see to it," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the ED, sought an urgent hearing on the plea.Moments after the brief mentioning of the case, one of the lawyers wrongly told the scribes outside the courtroom that the Centre has moved the top court in the Mehul Choksi case.He said the government was challenging a Bombay High Court order which sought fugitive Choksi's medical report to ascertain if he was fit to be extradited to India from Antigua to face trial in various cases, including the USD 2 billion PNB scam. The high court had taken note of the submission that Choksi was not keeping well and had sought his medical report to ascertain whether he was fit to travel to India from Antigua. PTI SJK RKS SA