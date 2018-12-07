ED officials didn't show any search warrant: Vadra's lawyer

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) With ED conducting searches at premises of people linked to Robert Vadra on Friday, his lawyer alleged that the officials did not show any search warrant and accused the government of unleashing its agencies to harm the reputation of his client. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the premises of three people linked to firms of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in connection with alleged commissions received by some suspects in defence deals, officials said. Reacting to the ED action, Vadra's lawyer Suman Khetan said outside one such premise in Sukhdev Vihar here, "They did not show any search warrant, broke the locks and now preventing people from coming out," Khaitan later said in a statement that premises of his client has been raided in a "brazen affront" to the rule of law and to the Constitution. "For five years, the present rulers have used every trick in the book to persecute, to hound and to malign my client, Robert Vadra. The government has unleashed all its agencies including ED, CBI and Income Tax to victimise Robert Vadra in an utterly mala fide manner and to harm his reputation and attack his family members," the statement said. Khaitan alleged it was part of a "sinister agenda" that the ED officers from Jaipur and Delhi raided the office at Sukhdev Vihar, and also the residence of his associate at Noida. "The raids have been continuing since morning in a completely illegal fashion with no employee or lawyer being permitted to enter the premises," he said. The searches, carried out in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, were also related to cases of assets held abroad, officials said. Vadra's lawyer claimed that locks of the office were broken illegally to enter inside. "They also broke open the locks of all the cabins in the office. ED officers are inside the office since 8-9 AM and have neither permitted the lawyers, nor any representative entry into the office. Same thing has happened at the residence of his associate and the residence of associate sister," he alleged. "The searches at the premises of the three people linked to firms of Vadra were related to alleged commissions received by some suspects in defence deals," an ED official claimed. Khaitan claimed Vadra cooperated and adhered to notices and summons by every agency and supplied every document asked for by them. "The last two sets of documents running over 600 pages were furnished to ED on November 26 and December 15 this year," he claimed. Saying that no FIR was registered against his client, Khaitan apprehended that some "false, fabricated and incriminating" material may get planted at Vadra's office and also "exercise illegal coercion to create undue harassment and pressure." He alleged the officials "refused" to show their IDs or "search warrants" or any authority letter before breaking open the locks. Khaitan asserted that his client has always adhered to the law and will continue to fully cooperate with every statutory authority, and not be cowed down by "malicious intimidation and threats" for settling "political scores". PTI AMP VIT BJBJ