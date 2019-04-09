ED opposes Gautam Khaitan's bail plea in money laundering case, says he may tamper with evidence

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday opposed the bail application of Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, in a separate black money and money laundering case, saying he may "hide or destroy the evidence" if allowed bail.The agency submitted certain documents before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar, in a sealed cover, purportedly some call record details, and said that witnesses in the case were being threatened and that freedom of advocate Khaitan would jeopardize the probe.ED's special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta told the court that the investigation was at a crucial juncture and the bail was not warranted."Gupta will hide or destroy the evidence. Probe is at a crucial stage. This person is a habitual offender. He is already trying to tamper with evidence. Witnesses are being threatened," ED said.The agency's advocate Samvedna Verma told the court that the probe was incomplete and evidence was yet to come from various countries.ED's submissions were opposed by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra and advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey.Dubey told the court that the investigation was complete as the charge sheet was already filed by the agency."All evidence is already in the court custody. There is no likelihood that any tempering will take place," he said.He also told the court that the accused was ready to abide by any condition imposed on him.The court reserved its order on the bail application for April 12.The fresh criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed by ED against Khaitan on the basis of a case lodged by the Income Tax Department against him under the provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. PTI UK UK ABHABH