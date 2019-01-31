ED produces before court FCRA violation case wanted Deepak Talwar

(Eds: With corrections, additional details) New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Enforcement Directorate on Thursday produced before a Delhi court alleged lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case.Talwar was produced before special judge S S Mann.The agency has sought 14 days custody of the corporate aviation lobbyist. Talwar was picked up by Dubai authorities early Wednesday and was deported, along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena, to India in the evening.Talwar is wanted by the ED and the CBI in a case of misusing over Rs 90 crore taken through the foreign funding route as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).He has been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company. His role in some aviation deals during the UPA government's regime is under the scanner.Talwar has been booked by the ED and the CBI in criminal cases of corruption, even as the Income Tax Department has charged him with tax evasion. PTI UK LLP PKS URD ZMN