ED seeks custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra in money laundering case

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Thursday sought custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra in a money laundering case. The agency sought the custodial interrogation of Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, before Special Judge Arvind Kumar. Vadra, facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds, was granted interim protection from arrest by a Delhi court till March 27. Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, had denied all allegations against him and said that he has not misused the liberty granted to him by the court.