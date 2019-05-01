Ed Sheeran, Japanese rockers One Ok Rock hit studio

London, May 1 (PTI) Japanese rockers One Ok Rock have revealed that they recently had a studio session with Pop star Ed Sheeran. The musicians hit the studio over the weekend after their concert in Bangkok, Thailand, reported Contactmusic.One Ok Rock frontman Takahiro 'Taka' Moriuchi shared a picture in the recording booth with Sheeran and his bandmate Toru Yamashita. "We had a studio session with Ed! In Thailand. It was an amazing time! He's just full of talent #dynamicrecordingstudio #thailand (sic)" he wrote. Sheeran is currently touring Asia as part of his 'Divide World Tour'. PTI SHD RBRB