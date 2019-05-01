scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Ed Sheeran, Japanese rockers One Ok Rock hit studio

London, May 1 (PTI) Japanese rockers One Ok Rock have revealed that they recently had a studio session with Pop star Ed Sheeran. The musicians hit the studio over the weekend after their concert in Bangkok, Thailand, reported Contactmusic.One Ok Rock frontman Takahiro 'Taka' Moriuchi shared a picture in the recording booth with Sheeran and his bandmate Toru Yamashita. "We had a studio session with Ed! In Thailand. It was an amazing time! He's just full of talent #dynamicrecordingstudio #thailand (sic)" he wrote. Sheeran is currently touring Asia as part of his 'Divide World Tour'. PTI SHD RBRB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos