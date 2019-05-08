Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber team up for new single

Los Angeles, May 8 (PTI) Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are joining forces for a new track, "I don't care".The single is scheduled to be dropped Friday.The singers took to social media to share the news.In his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Bieber revealed that a new song is on the way "with this guy" and posted some fun pictures of him and Sheeran as "a cool cat and f**t face". Sheeran too made things Insta official and shared the title of the song with Bieber."My track with @justinbieber 'I Don't Care' comes out this Friday at 5am bst, pre-add/pre-save link in bio x (sic)" he wrote.He previously gave an insight into the lyrics of the single.Last week, Sheeran shared a photoshopped picture with Bieber that shows the duo wearing colourfully printed shirts and holding each other's hands."The Shape of You" hitmaker gave a cryptic caption to the image: "10. Photoshop spoon".The singers previously collaborated on "Love yourself", which was also co-written by Benny Blanco. The duo recently featured together in Lil Dicky's "Earth"."I don't care" is presumed to be a lead off single for Sheeran's next album. PTI CORR RDSRDS