Ed Sheeran, The Game collaborate for new song

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (PTI) Pop star Ed Sheeran and The Game have teamed up for a new track that will appear on the veteran rapper's upcoming album.Sheeran appears on both the introduction for The Game's new album and on a track titled "Gems of Los Angeles". The Game shared the details of the collaboration at an intimate listening session at Chalice Studios in Hollywood.The album, called "Born to Rap" is slated for a release on eOne later this winter. Other features include Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Anderson.Paak, Eric Bellinger and one major collaboration that the rapper kept confidential.