Ed Skrein to star in 'Naked Singularity' alongside John Boyega

Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) Actor Ed Skrein is the latest addition to the cast of legal drama "Naked Singularity". The movie stars John Boyega and Olivia Cooke in the lead, reported Variety.The film is based on Sergio De La Pava's debut novel, which revolves around an established New York public defender whose life begins to unravel after he loses his first case. Attorney De La Pava self-published the book in 2008 and won the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize for Debut Fiction after it was re-published in 2012. Chase Palmer is on board to direct from a script by David Matthews. Filmmaker Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions Tony Ganz are producing the project. PTI SHDSHD