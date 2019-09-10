ED summons D K Shivakumar's daughter in PMLA case probe

(Eds: HOLD) New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Aishwarya, the daughter of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, in connection with its money laundering probe against him, officials said on Tuesday.They said Aishwarya has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case here on September 12.It is expected that her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and she would be confronted with documents and statements made by Shivakumar with regard to a trip to Singapore he made with his daughter in 2017.The Congress leader and former Karnataka Cabinet minister was arrested by the ED on September 3 and he is in the agency's custody. The central agency had in September last year registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.This criminal case was filed based on an Income-tax department charge sheet filed against Shivakumar and others before a court in Bengaluru for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings. PTI NES NES NSDNSD