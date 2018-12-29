ED tells court Michel passing chits to lawyers asking how to tackle questions on Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday told a Delhi court that alleged middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, was misusing the liberty of legal assistance during his interrogation by passing chits to his lawyers asking how to tackle questions on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.Michel was produced before a special court which extended his ED custody by seven days.The ED said that his custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the larger conspiracy in the case.Michel, who was extradited from Dubai recently, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on December 22 and sent to seven days custody of the agency over money laundering charges in the scam after he was produced in a court here.He was earlier lodged in Tihar Jail in the related CBI case. PTI RKS RTRT