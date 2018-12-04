scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Eddie Murphy welcomes tenth child

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (PTI) Actor-comic Eddie Murphy turned father for the tenth time after he and fiancee, Paige Butcher welcomed a baby boy.The couple have named the little one, their second child together, Max Charles Murphy, who was born on November 30, USA Today reported. According to a statement from Murphy's publicist, Max's middle name is a tribute to the actor's older brother and fellow comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia last year."Both mother and son are doing well," the statement read.The 57-year-old actor and Butcher, 39, announced their pregnancy in August.The couple, who have been in a relationship since 2012, already have daughter Izzy (two).The "Dr Doolittle" star has oldest son, Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely. PTI RDSRDS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos