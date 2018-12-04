Eddie Murphy welcomes tenth child

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (PTI) Actor-comic Eddie Murphy turned father for the tenth time after he and fiancee, Paige Butcher welcomed a baby boy.The couple have named the little one, their second child together, Max Charles Murphy, who was born on November 30, USA Today reported. According to a statement from Murphy's publicist, Max's middle name is a tribute to the actor's older brother and fellow comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia last year."Both mother and son are doing well," the statement read.The 57-year-old actor and Butcher, 39, announced their pregnancy in August.The couple, who have been in a relationship since 2012, already have daughter Izzy (two).The "Dr Doolittle" star has oldest son, Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely. PTI RDSRDS